Just in: FCE Abeokuta gets acting provost

Dr Rafiu Soyele, a Deputy Provost, has been appointed Acting Provost of the Federal College of Education (FCE), Osiele, Abeokuta.

Spokesman for the institution, Bola Adesina, announced Soleye’s appointment after the expiration of the tenure of outgone provost, Dr Ayodele Ajayi, on Wednesday.

He said that the appointment of Soyele was in line with the approval of the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu.

It stated further that the acting provost would manage the affairs of the College until the Federal Government constitutes the Governing Council for the College and a substantive provost is appointed.

“The acting provost, Soyele Rafiu Adekola, PhD, has been the deputy provost of the college for over three and a half years.

“Indeed, Soyele is breaking records as the first indigene of Egbaland and the first Alumnus of the college to ever rise to this position in the history of the College since inception in 1976.

“After his first degree in English Education from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, he proceeded to the University of Lagos where he bagged his M. A. English Language before joining the services of the college as Lecturer II in 1997.

“He rose through the ranks to the enviable position of Chief Lecturer in the department of English in 2009, the very year he bagged his PhD in English (Sociolinguistics) from the great University of Ibadan.

“As a scholar, he has attended numerous local and international conferences. He has to his credit several journal articles, chapters in books and book publications. Similarly, he has been conferred with various awards and distinctions.

“Dr Soyele is quiet hardworking, an admirer of the young generation, a progressive, a team player, staff welfare oriented and sociable personality. He is a devote muslim, happily married and blessed with children,” the statement read. (NAN)

