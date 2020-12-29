Just in: Abdulkadir Abdulsalam, Labour Party National Chairman is dead

Kindly Share This Story:

Alhaji Abdulkadir Abdulsalam, the National Chairman of the Labour Party, is dead. He reportedly died in Abuja on Tuesday morning.

Confirming his death, former National Chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council, Peter Ameh, said: “I’ve lost a friend of several decades. He was not sick; he even joined the early morning prayers this morning.

“This is a great loss not only to opposition political parties but to Nigerian democracy as a whole. His progressive ideas will be surely missed.”

Also, expressing shock, the Coalition of United Political Parties through its Co-Spokesperson, Mark Adebayo said: “We received the sudden death of Alhaji A. A. Salam with utter shock and total disbelief. A. A. Salam was a major pillar and voice who formed the CUPP and remained committed to its ideals until he breathed his last.

“A very accommodating, intelligent, experienced, generous and patriotic leader, A. A. Salam was a true democrat and a fighter for justice. He was a father to all and always focused on anything he believed was right and just.

“He was always available whenever his leadership and experience were needed and never shirked any responsibility he was assigned to.

“Alhaji Salam was a man with a good spirit, caring, loving and always positive. His doors were always open to all irrespective of different political persuasions. We have lost a giant in the political space of Nigeria.”

