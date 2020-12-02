Jubilation in Anambra community as FEC approves N2.5b contract for Ukpo – Expressway road

Kindly Share This Story:

By Vincent Ujumadu

THERE was jubilation at Ukpo, Dunukofia local government area of Anambra State yesterday when information filtered in that the Federal Executive Council, FEC, at its weekly meeting, approved the award of contract for the 2. 2 kilometers erosion devastated Ukpo – Police Zone 13 expressway road. The project would gulp N2.5 billion.

The approval came barely four days after the former member that represented Anambra East and West in the House of Representatives, Dr. Tony Nwoye inspected the road with officials of the Federal Ministry of Works.

Many residents of the area had, over the years, abandoned their homes following threats of gully erosion and are now being accommodated in the neighbouring villages. Some houses were also submerged in the area.

Vanguard gathered yesterday that the contract was awarded to GTN Construction Ltd with assurance that work would commence immediately.

READ ALSO:

Jubilating in the community yesterday, some of the villagers commended Nwoye for attracting the project to Ukpo in appreciation of the political support he had received from Prince Arthur Eze, the billionaire oil magnate who hailed from the community.

As they danced on the major roads in the community, they also commended President Muhammadu Buhari and members of the Federal Executive Council for coming to their rescue.

An indigene, Mr. Ephraim Odiaka said the people have now a renewed hope of reclaiming their farmlands that had been washed away by gully erosion over the years.

He urged the contractor to live up to expectation by delivering the project on schedule.

Vanguardngr,com

Kindly Share This Story: