JAMB awards five best performing institutions N375m 

By Joseph Erunke – Abuja

Five best performing tertiary institutions in the country have been awarded the total sum of N375 million by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB.

Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, who revealed this Thursday, while delivering a keynote address at JAMB’s second edition of the National Tertiary Admissions Performance Merit Award for 2019, in Abuja, pledged the federal government’s continued support for teaching, learning and research in the country.

The minister, while congratulating the winners, commended the efforts of the JAMB towards ensuring excellence in Nigeria’s tertiary institutions.

Reiterating that the federal government would continue to play a critical role in teaching, learning and research, the minister said the awards was one of government’s reward system and intervention to institutions.

He said: “In 2019, JAMB at the first edition of the programme, supported the Tertiary institutions with the sum of N125 million and this year, the board is supporting the sector with the sum of N375 million. This is no doubt an excellent gesture, worthy of emulation”

“I am aware that the board’s support for the education sector cuts across the Basic, Senior School and Tertiary Education through its Corporate Social Responsibility Agenda.

“The contributions to the education system should not be only limited or seem from the budgetary allocation of government to the sector”

“This does not negate the reality that Education is not receiving an equitable share of the national budget.”

He urged the National Bureau of Statistics, Federal Ministry of National Planning and the Resources Centre in the education sector to make concerted efforts to always elicit information from the Heads of institutions.

This he explained, would help document all forms of interventions such as the JAMB’s Performance Merit Award in order to fully appreciate the enormity of the resources committed to the sector.

The Minister, while congratulating the winners, also challenged the runner’s up and other institutions to rise to the occasion at the next edition to give the present winners a healthy fight.

It was gathered that five Universities who emerged winners in the board’s five categories for the awards would take home N75 million each.

JAMB’s Registrar, Professor Is-haq Oloyede, in his remark earlier, said the University of Ilorin won the Most Subscribed Institution by candidates category, while Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) won the Most National Institution in Admission of Candidates.

“Federal University, Wukari won the Most Improved institution in Gender Balance while the University of Ilorin, again, won the Institution with the Highest Number of Admitted International Students.

“In the last category, Ogun State Institute of Technology, Igbese also won the Most compliant Institution in keeping to guidelines of admissions.”

