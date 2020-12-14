IPOB floats eastern security network, says it’s not Biafran army

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

Following the inability of South-East governors, to float a security outfit like the Amotekun of the South-West, the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, weekend, floated a security outfit named Eastern Security Network, ESN.

IPOB in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, said that the security outfit is not Biafran Army neither is it for forceful declaration of Biafran Republic, but rather to guard the whole of south-east against the menace of killer herdsmen and other criminal groups.

IPOB added that the aim and objective of the new security outfit is to halt criminal activity and terrorists attack in Biafraland.

IPOB’s statement read, “We the global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB, under the command and leadership of our great leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, wish to announce with delight, that IPOB has floated a special security network to guard and protect the whole of Biafraland from the rampaging killer herdsmen terrorists activities and other criminal groups in our land.”

“The sole aim and objective of this newly formed Security outfit known as Eastern Security Network,ESN, is to halt every criminal activity and terrorists attack in Biafraland.

“This outfit which is a vigilante group like the Amotekun in the South West and the Miyetti Allah security outfit in North will ensure the safety of our homes, forests and farm lands which terrorists have converted into slaughter grounds and raping fields.

Since the South East and South South governors have failed to float a regional security outfit unlike their counterparts in the South West despite the worsening insecurity in the country, we have decided not to wait endlessly while our mothers and sisters are continually raped and slaughtered like fowls by terrorists in our land.

“We can’t watch helplessly while those we are agitating to liberate from bondage are gradually being eliminated by terrorists.

“We therefore, advise every robber, kidnapper and other criminals to steer clear from Biafra land or brace up for the worst. We must defend Biafra land no matter the price.

“Biafra Security Network personnel will release special phone numbers for people to call whenever there is any case of criminality including kidnapping and robbery activities in the whole of Biafraland. Every resident in Biafraland should use the numbers to report any criminal activity anywhere in Biafraland for prompt response.

“Killer herdsmen attack on our mothers and sisters must stop in our land with immediate effect. Unnecessary police brutality on innocent citizens also must stop. Police and Army check points which have since been converted to extortion points should be dismantled.

“Security agencies should stop milking our people of their hard-earned resources. Let the check points be set up in the North East where criminal and kidnapping activities are in high demand.”

