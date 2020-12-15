IPAN inducts 47 new members

Kindly Share This Story:

By Joseph Erunke

THE Institute of Public Analysts of Nigeria, IPAN,.yesterday, inducted 47 certified analysts into its fold.

The development came after the inductees were certified to have satisfied the requirements set out by the organisation,a chartered professional body of public analysts.

Speaking at the induction ceremony in Abuja, Minister of State for Health,Olorunimbe Mamora, reiterated the federal government’s commitment towards universal healthcare in the country, saying stakeholders’ collaboration was needed to ensure its success.

While congratulating the newly-inducted public analysts on their successful training, Mamora charged them to uphold the ethics of their profession.

The minister, who was represented by his senior technical assistant, Dr. David Atowo, said: “Our march towards universal healthcare cannot be achieved without organisations like yours, to ensure quality healthcare”.

Mamora, however, urged IPAN to consider relocating to Abuja, to ensure effective collaboration between the ministry and the organisation.

Earlier, the registrar/chief executive officer of IPAN, Mr. Aliyu Angara, said the organisation had institutionalised its Hunan capacity development programme.

Among those programmes, according to Angara, were the mandatory continuous professional development (MCPD) for members, as well as a 3-level professional examination (PE) programme for student members.

“Today’s mandatory induction ceremony is the climax of our P.E programme and an opportunity to celebrate those candidates who were successful during our annual examination”, he said.

The institute is charged with the statutory responsibility of regulating the practice of analytical laboratory, as well as registering and regulating analytical laboratories in the country.

Kindly Share This Story: