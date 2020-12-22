Insecurity: North-Central governors resolve to promote ranching

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

States in the North Central zone have resolved to promote the ranching of cattle as well as assist genuine livestock farmers in the zone to embrace the practice.

They also promised to key into the Federal Government Livestock Transformation Plan but stressed that states should be allowed to drive the process.

The decision of the Governors which was reached at the end of the one-day meeting of North Central Governors held Monday in Makurdi was read by the Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Niger State, Alhaji Abubakar Bello.

The states of the zone also requested the services of Agro-Rangers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps to provide security to farmers during farming activities.

According to Governor Bello, “member states in the zone jointly appeal to the Federal Government to support the zone in its ongoing Digital Technology project(s) and other security preventive measures so as to fight all forms of criminality.

“Member States agreed to collaborate in the provision of security equipment and joint operations.

“We resolved that there is need to establish Military Camps or Training Grounds in Forests zone to block movement of the hoodlums and the Military Units should be Infantry, heavy with adequate support weapons. Also, elements of Armoured Unit (Track Armour Vehicles/APC) will be necessary,” he added.

The Governors also resolved to resuscitate the Peace and Security Committees at Local Government levels to enhance quick decisions on insecurity, crime prevention and detection.

The Forum stressed the need for the Nigeria Police Force to synergize with the State Governments in the recruitment and training of Community Police for the provision of adequate security at grassroots level.

They also harped on the need to restore the involvement of Traditional and Community Leaders in intelligence gathering and sharing in order to assist Security Agencies in fighting insecurity in the zone.

On the dwindling accruals from the federation account, member states resolved that roads be developed in liaison with the federal government while states be allowed to manage the roads using tolling system as well as enactment of enabling laws to enhance revenue generation as response to the dwindling allocation.

Present at the meeting were the Governors of Kogi, Niger, Benue and Kwara states while Nasarawa and Plateau states were represented by their Deputy Governors.

