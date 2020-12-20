Insecurity: Nigeria must remain indivisible, indissoluble, APC Govs declare

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

Governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC have assured of their determination to continue to support the President Muhammadu Buhari administration in stamping out insecurity, declaring that Nigeria must remain one indivisible and indissoluble sovereign nation under God.

Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum PGF and Governor of Yobe state, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku Bagudu stated this in a statement issued Sunday in Abuja.

The governors who also celebrated the rescue and return of hundreds of students abducted from the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State, said “their rescue, once more attests to the capacity and competence of Nigerian security agencies to protect, defend and secure the country”.

Part of the statement reads; “Given the important role of our security agencies and other non-governmental leaders in the process that rescued our Kankara school children, it demonstrates that efforts to resolve our national security problem is a responsibility that require united, resolute and prompt responses.

“We therefore appeal to all Nigerians to rise up to this responsibility and work for more effective and efficient responses to every security problem facing our dear nation as a united people.

“We call on our security agencies to reinforce their capacity to protect and defend lives and properties of all Nigerians in every part of the country. On our part, as Governors elected on the platform of the APC, we will continue to work under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR to bring to an immediate end this new phase of insecurity in the country.

“We will ensure that, as leaders, we are able to work in harmony with all governors, political and non-political leaders for the restoration of peace across all parts of the country, irrespective of any difference. Nigeria belongs to all Nigerians and must be secured as ‘one indivisible and indissoluble sovereign nation under God’ as affirmed by the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic, as amended”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

