Imo police nabs robbery suspect

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chidi Nkwopara – Owerri

Imo State Police Command says it has arrested a dare devil armed robbery suspect that has been operating in parts of Owerri West and Mbaitoli local government areas of the state.

Disclosing this through a Police Bulletin, signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mr. Orlando Ikeokwu, the Command gave the suspect’s name as Chinonso Odimele.

Giving account of how the suspect was nabbed, the PPRO said that on December 21, 2020, the Divisional Headquarters Ogbaku, received a distress call that armed robbers were attacking residents of Ngerem Estate Road, Irete, Owerri West local government area.

His words: “On receipt of the distress call, operatives of the Police Division, moved to Ngerem Etstate Road, Irete, Owerri West local government area, and arrested 26-year old Chinonso Odimele, while others took to their heels.

“At the point of arrest, one English Brownie Pistol and a Double Barrel Gun, were recovered from him.”

While saying that the suspect has already confessed to being a member of the gang that has been terrorizing Ogbaku, Irete, Orogwe and environs, the PPRO also promised that the Command was making serious efforts to arrest other fleeing suspects.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: