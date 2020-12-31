Ikpeazu commissions 3 road projects on New Year day

Kindly Share This Story:

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State will, on New Year day, commission Osusu Road in Aba South Local Government Area; Ebenma and Egege roads in Aba North.

In a statement by the state Commissioner for Information, John Kalu, the Deputy Governor, Ude Oko Chukwu, and Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Chinedum Orji, had been invited to the projects commissioning, in continuation of the governor’s project commissioning and inspection tours tagged “Kinetic Abia”, which began in August.

Other invitees are members of the state House of Assembly, members of the State Executive Council, members of the state chapter of Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, ALGON, led by Michael Ibe, and Chairman of Abia State People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Asiforo Okere.

Others include Chairman and members of Abia State Council of Traditional Rulers; State Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, and other members of the clergy; members of the landlord associations, President of Aba Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture, and members of the press.

Earlier, Governor Ikpeazu, on Thursday, had expressed joy via his official Twitter handle, @GovernorIkpeazu, over the completion of Osusu Road, Aba project.

He wrote: “The completion of Osusu Road today sent torrents of nostalgic feelings about the plight of indigenes and residents of Osusu through my veins.

“The road had been derelict and forgotten! As at the last time I checked, way before the commencement of the construction of the road, plantain trees were freely flourishing on the road, commercial keke and okada riders could not ply Osusu Road.

“Even waste management in that axis was not feasible because the evacuation trucks could not find their way through. It got so bad that even EEDC had to cut off Osusu from the national grid.”

