ICAD: Sirika harps on aviation sector roadmap implementation

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu, Abuja

As the country join the rest of the world to mark the 2020 International Civil Aviation Day, ICAD, today, Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika has urged the stakeholders in the industry to keep faith with the aviation sector roadmap being implemented by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government.

The roadmap according to Sirika, was developed to serve as a catalyst for a comprehensive overhaul of the aviation industry in Nigeria so as to position the country as an air transportation hub within West and Central African sub-region.

A statement signed by James Odaudu, Director, Public Affairs, Federal Ministry of Aviation, quoted Senator Sirika as saying that the roadmap which includes the establishment of a national carrier, establishment of a Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul, MRO, facility, Concession of some airports, establishment of an Aviation Leasing Company, amongst others, “will lay a solid and lasting foundation for Aviation development in Nigeria.”

The Minister assured Nigerians that the implementation of the roadmap, which, according to him, is in line with the theme of the ICAD, remains on course and that the results will become obvious in due course.

He also declared that safety and security have remained at the centre of government policies in the sector since the inception of the current administration and its efforts have been applauded by all, Including the International Civil Aviation Organisation, ICAO, the International Air Transport Association, IATA, and the African Civil Aviation Commission, AFCAC.

He appealed to all players within the industry to join hands with the government to ensure the realisation of the lofty objectives of the roadmap for the benefit of Nigerians and all users of the nation’s airspace.

The Minister also used the occasion to reaffirm Nigeria’s unalloyed commitment to the ideals of the International Civil Aviation Organisation, ICAO, and other aviation bodies of which it is a member.

The theme for International Civil Aviation Day 2020 is, “Advancing Innovation for Global Aviation Development”. The council has decided to keep the same theme until 2023.

International Civil Aviation Day was established in 1994 as part of ICAO’s 50th anniversary activities. In 1996, pursuant to an ICAO initiative and with the assistance of the Canadian government, the United Nations General Assembly officially recognized 7 December as International Civil Aviation Day in the UN system.

The objective of International Civil Aviation Day is to help generate and reinforce worldwide awareness of the importance of international civil aviation to the social and economic development of states, and of the unique role of ICAO in helping states to cooperate and realize a truly global rapid transit network at the service of all mankind.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: