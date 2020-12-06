I hated my body when my breasts were bigger than my ass ― Charity Nnaji

Kindly Share This Story:

Very few women are blessed both ways when it comes to their figure. It is usually either in the front or in the back. And among their male counterparts, there is a divide of sorts when it comes to preference. While some love front, others love the back and yet there are those who would rather have the best of both worlds.

For Nollywood actress based in Abuja and also the founder of Charity Nnaji Foundation, Charity Nnaji she would rather have the back than the front and she shared her frustration with Potpourri, saying she hated how she looked when younger because her front was in excess.

“I used to be very busty in my secondary school days. My bum was very very flat and hated it. I hated my body basically because my breast was bigger than my ass but right now I think my ass is bigger and it suits my body now. If there was anything my exes gave me credit for, is my body. I have a soft body.

I know of a guy that would always call me on the phone just to tell me how he feels about my body, he would say my body is soft like Agege bread.

The actress also said it is not wrong for a woman to flaunt her endowments.

“As an entertainer, it is not wrong to flaunt one’s gifts of nature. Yes, a woman should flaunt her endowments. To me, I feel if you don’t showcase what you have that means there is something wrong with your body that you don’t want the public to see. While most men believe in what they see women tend to believe what they hear. So, let’s show them what they want to see.

Charity Nnaji is a divorcee with three kids. She walked out of her 13 years old marriage as a result of domestic violence. She has since been living it up as an actress. She recently featured in Clash of Royalty, Travail and Shark.

Vanguard News Nigeria

