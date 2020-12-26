I derive joy in helping less-privileged ones around me – Ezenwankwo

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

Hon. Okwudili Ezenwankwo representing Orumba North and South Constituency in the House of Representatives has revealed why he continued to share his God-given wealth with the less-privileged ones in the society.

He said that apart deriving joy and self-satisfaction in sharing with the less-privileged ones, he is also comforted by the service of God and humanity.

Ezenwankwo who spoke to newsmen at his residential home, Onitsha, Anambra state, ahead of his readiness to distribute cars, tricycles, motorcycles, residential houses, cash and food items worth millions of naira today, December 28, 2020, to all indigents persons in his constituency, through his Foundation, Okwudili Ezenwankwo Foundation, OEF, said he was also encouraged to do more based on the abundant blessings and grace he usually received from God.

According to Ezenwankwo, former President-General of Amalgamated Markets Traders Association of Nigeria, former President-General of South East Amalgamated Markets Traders Association and former President-General of Anambra Markets Amalgamated Traders Association, AMATAS, “On Monday (today), December 28, 2020, I shall celebrate the 14th anniversary of my foundation, OEF”.

“As usual, we are going to repeat what we have been doing for the past 14 years and possibly add more. OEF is all about taking care of the widows, the poor, the less-privileged and indigent persons in the society, as well as youth empowerment”.

Ezenwankwo, a member of House of Representatives Committees on housing and Habitat, Budget and Appropriation, Petroleum Down Stream, National Security and Intelligence, Interior, Science and Technology, ICT, Land Transport, Library Research and Documentation, “On that day, we shall do what we have been doing on an annual basis”.

“Without mincing words, this foundation has given scholarships to over 200 students of higher institutions, some of whom have completed their various degree courses and graduated. We have also paid Health insurance Scheme for over 300 persons across Orumba North and South Constituency, under the Anambra State Health Insurance Agency, ASHIA. We have equally built a Civic centre and renovated one at my home town, Nanka, built an Administrative block at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Nanka. We have build more than 15 residential houses and provided shelter to many less-privileged ones in Nanka”.

“From our foundation’s empowerment funds estimated at several millions of naira, we have distributed some cars, 20 tricycles, 150 motorcycles, 100 pieces of standard refrigerators, 5,000 cartons of noodles of various sizes, 14,000 pairs of foot wears, 7,000 pieces of wrappers and over 15,000 bags of 50 and 25 kilogrammes of rice to the needy, as part of our empowerment programmes”.

“From my age of 23, I started helping my people and I believe this is a little way of serving them. My conscience told me that if I am living comfortably without considering the plight of the less-privileged ones around me, then, I have not done what I should do”.

“So, I have been doing empowerment from that 23 years of my age until 2006 when I floated OEF to continue with what I have been doing in a bigger and organized manner and that explained why I said at the beginning of this interview that I derive joy in doing all these and comforted by the service of god and humanity”.

In his introductory remarks, chairman of the organizing committee, Barrister Clifford Iloegbune Okoye, former Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Aguata branch, disclosed that the foundation will also this year extend monetary compensations to outlets and sports personalities who will participate in sporting activities which formed part of activities heralding the event.

Okoye further disclosed that Hon. Dozie Nwankwo representing Njikoka, Anaocha and Dunukofia constituency in the House of Representatives would be the chairman of the occasion which is expected to be graced by dignitaries from far and near.

