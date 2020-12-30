Kindly Share This Story:

Nigerian Afrobeat star, Innocent Igemeti, professionally known as D Zeal, has disclosed that he aimed to ensure that Afrobeat global status is further boosted in the industry.

D Zeal added that taking Afrobeat beyond its current global status was one of the major feats he intended to achieve in the music industry.

He said: “Although Afrobeat is already a global sound worldwide but I am still looking forward to push Afrobeat sound to that A+ level internationally”.

Other feats he disclosed to further achieve in the entertainment industry was to use his music to impact on the youth and inculcate morals and inspire them towards achieving their dreams.

D Zeal, who noted that he was in the industry to boost its development, explained that he would boost it through quality of songs that are coupled with motivation messages that would be inspiring and evergreen.

In an interview with newsmen, the 24years old entertainer, who hailed from Delta State, noted that music has always been a getaway for him while growing up.

He noted that his passion for music could be seen in his works particularly his music including the one that would be dropped in January 2021.

It would be recalled that first single titled ‘Blessings Ft Kefchild, video directed by Visual Herbalist and also dropped an extended playlist titled First Chapter EP with 5 tracks and his latest African Lady video which was directed by state filmz.

The music artiste, who is fondly called Zeal Empire, despite being based in Lagos, had become famous among fans for his songwriting skill.

While disclosing that he finds the likes of Lt. Lionel Richie, Drake, J. Cole , Wizkid and Don Jazzy as his role model, the singer stated that his music journey started at a tender age when larger percent of his peers wanted to join the industry due to the flamboyant lifestyle some artistes live.

D Zeal added: “it was passion, not pecuniary incentives that drew me into music and my surgeon in the industry started officially few years ago.

As gathered, charts and playlists often get dominated whenever D Zeal drops an Ep and observers have remarked that consistency has defined the singer’s career.

The Isoko Born artiste ” D Zeal ” has shared the stage with renowned acts such as Master Kraft , Erigga Fireboy DML, CDQ, DJ Neptune and Omalay

