Human trafficking kingpin apprehended in Ogun

Nemesis has caught up with a 35 years old human trafficking kingpin, Comfort Innocent, who was apprehended by men of the Nigeria Police Force, Ogun State Command.

The suspect was apprehended last Thursday, over the abduction and trafficking of two under-aged girls.

Vanguard gathered that her arrest followed a report by one Oluwaseun Aduratola and Sakirat Fasasi both residents of Siun Town in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of the state who reported at Owode Egba Police station that the suspect abducted their daughters namely Blessing Aduratola 15 and Hasisat Fasasi 16.

They further explained that the suspect who is an alleged notorious human trafficker was about taking the two girls to Lybia where they will be forced into prostitution.

On the strength of the report, the Divisional Police Officer, Owode Egba Division, CSP Mathew Ediae quickly swung into action with his detectives, and through intelligence-driven investigation, they succeeded in arresting the suspect.

On interrogation, the suspect confessed been a human trafficker and that she had been into the business for a long time.

Also, she confessed further that her husband is based in Italy while she stays in Nigeria recruiting and sending young girls to her husband in Italy enroute to Lybia where they will be using them for prostitution.

Concerning both girls she recently abducted, she confessed that they had been taken to Kaduna State from where they will be transported to Lybia.

Both victims have since been rescued from Kaduna by the Police.

Meanwhile, the commissioner of Police CP Edward Awolowo Ajogun has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the anti-human trafficking and child labour unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation.

The CP also appealed to parents to always be mindful of their children’s well-being especially the female ones in order to save them from wolves in human skin.

