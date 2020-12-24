Breaking News
How to register for NIN and link your SIM with ease

By Rasheed Sobowale
SIM registration

By Rasheed Sobowale

The Federal Government of Nigeria in its bid to stem criminal activities has through the Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC) mandated that all Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) be linked with National Identity Number (NIN).

This is to allow governmental and other accredited agencies to be able to access anybody’s details from the national database when required.

Fresh registration?

If you have never registered for the NIN, you will need to visit any National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) office closer to you. However, make sure when visiting, you adhere to all COVID-19 prevention protocols:

  1. Wear your face masks
  2. Sanitise your hands
  3. Maintain social distancing. Stand at least 6 feet from the person closest to you especially if on a queue

Failure by some Nigerians to adhere to this has made the NIMC shut down some of its centres.

To locate the NIMC office closest to you, visit this link: https://www.nimc.gov.ng/nimc-enrolment-centres/

To hasten your registration process, fill the enrollment form prior to visiting any NIMC office. You can download it here: https://www.commtech.gov.ng/Doc/enrolment_form_v2.pdf

Below is how the form looks like;

Image

Image

How to retrieve your NIN

For those who have already registered and obtained their NIN but can’t remember it, it is easy to retrieve.

  • Dial *346# using the phone number you registered with
  • To print another slip, visit a NIMC office.
  • Image

Nigerians in diaspora

The registration exercise does not exclude Nigerians in the diaspora. For those willing to obtain their NIN, they are required to visit an accredited agent in their country of residence.

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

How to link your NIN to mobile number

To link your NIN to your mobile:

  • Airtel: *121*1#
  • Glo: “Send UPDATENIN, NIN First Name and Last Name” to 109
  • MTN: *785#
  • 9mobile: *200*8#

Image

