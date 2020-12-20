How Kaduna intends to contain COVID-19 second wave

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Kaduna State Government has announced measures to help stem rising COVID-19 infections through voluntary mass compliance.

Muyiwa Adekeye, Special Adviser to the Governor (Media & Communication), in a statement, explained that the state government called for collective action with citizens to curb the infections without having to resort to extraordinary measures like a lockdown.

The government believed that mass compliance with COVID-19 prevention protocols should suffice to help reduce the rate of infections.

Amidst the reality of a second wave of Covid-19 infections, the Kaduna State seeks to prioritise public safety while preserving the ability of citizens to safely pursue their livelihoods.

All residents of Kaduna State are urged to practice personal responsibility and abide with simple

prevention measures.

The COVID-19 prevention measures are outlined in the FORWARD campaign:

a. Facemasks: it is mandatory to wear Facemasks when outside the house

b. Observing physical distancing

c. Respiratory hygiene: Maintain a proper respiratory hygiene.

d. Wash hands with soap under running water and or using hand sanitizers

e. Avoid large gatherings and crowded spaces

f. Remain indoors when there is no need to be outdoors

g. Diet: eat balanced meals to boost immunity.

Voluntary compliance reflects personal responsibility and is the most sustainable response to this public health emergency.

Citizens should wear facemasks because it is the right and safe thing to do, rather than as something done merely to avoid the attention of law enforcement agencies, including transporters and market unions, made commitments for continued Various stakeholders, religious leaders, businesses, compliance with Covid-19 protocols prior to the easing of the first lockdown in June 2020.

The state government is counting on the cooperation of our citizens in a collective effort to stop Covid-19.

Covid-19 regulations to be enforced.

Many of the regulations in the Quarantine Order of 26th March 2020 were significantly relaxed in June 2020 to support the safe pursuit of

livelihoods. However, recent developments have compelled the state

government to reinstate and tighten some of those provisions.

Accordingly, Malam Nasir El-Rufai has signed and authorised new

regulations with effect from17 December 2020, as follows:

1. It is mandatory to

Organisations and individuals that allow people into their premises

have the responsibility to enforce the no mask, no entry mandate.

Facemasks should be worn to cover both the nose and mouth.

wear facemasks outside the house.

2. Large gatherings are henceforth prohibited.

3. Civil servants below Grade Level 14 are to work from home from

Monday, 21st December 2020, subject to directives or summons by

their supervisors who may require their presence in the office. The

Head of Service will issue service-wide updates as required.

4. Businesses must provide thermometers for temperature checks,

and sanitisers or hand-washing equipment and physical distancing

measures within all facilities.

5. Places of worship must enforce facemasks, provide sanitisers and

ensure physical distancing. The number of worshippers will be

capped. Congregational worship should not exceed one hour.

6. Transport operators must reduce capacity to not more than two

passengers per row and not more than 50% of capacity.

7. Supermarkets and providers of personal services such as hair

dressing and barbing salons can remain open, but service providers

and customers must use facemasks and limit the number of persons

they admit and serve at any time.

8. Hotels can remain open, but their restaurants and bars can offer

only room service.

9. Event centres, Night clubs, Gyms and Bars and Lounges are to close

until further notice.

10. Restaurants are restricted to takeaway services only.

11. All schools will remain closed until it is deemed safe to reopen.

The Kaduna State Government appeals for collective compliance with

these measures to enable the state to tackle the new wave of Covid-19

infections while allowing citizens to safely continue the pursuit of

livelihoods. The state government taskforce and other agencies will help

enforce these regulations. Ultimately, the effectiveness of these

measures depends on the exercise of personal responsibility and

voluntary compliance with the protocols.

The government appeals to all residents to see Covid-19 prevention as a

vital personal responsibility and to act accordingly.

