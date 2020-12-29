Vanguard Logo

How I traffic young girls to my husband in Italy for prostitution — Suspect

File: Sex workers

By James Ogunnaike

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested a 35-year-old human trafficking kingpin, Comfort Innocent, for alleged abduction and trafficking of two under-aged girls.

A statement by the command spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, indicated that the suspect was apprehended on December 22, 2020.

According to Oyeyemi, “the arrest of the suspect followed a report by one Oluwaseun Aduratola and one Sakirat Fasasi, both residents of Siun town in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of the state, who reported at Owode Egba police station that the suspect abducted their daughters, namely Blessing Aduratola (15) and Hasisat Fasasi (16).

“They further explained that the suspect, who is a notorious human trafficker, was about taking the two girls to Libya where they will be forced into prostitution.

“On the strength of the report, the DPO Owode Egba Division, CSP Matthew Ediae, swung into action with his detectives and through intelligence-driven investigation, they succeeded in arresting the suspect.

“On interrogation, the suspect confessed being a human trafficker and that she has been into the business for a long time.

“She confessed further that her husband is based in Italy while she stays in Nigeria, recruiting young girls she sends to her husband in Italy en route Libya where they will be using them for prostitution.”

Concerning the two girls she recently abducted, she confessed that the two of them had been taken to Kaduna State from where they will be transported to Libya.

The statement added that the two victims have been rescued from Kaduna by the police.

