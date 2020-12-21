Breaking News
House of Reps jerks up 2021 budget by over N500bn

2021 Budget: North East Debt Commission gets zero allocation for capital expenditure
President Muhammadu Buhari presenting the 2021 budget to the National Assembly.

***passes Appropriation Bill into law

***we ‘ve passed the budget in good time – Gbajabiamila

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

The House of Representatives has increased the 2021 budget by over N500 billion.

It will be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari on October 8, 2020, present a budget size of N13.08 trillion before a joint session of the National Assembly.

But having tinkered with the figures during the defence, the House eventually passed a total of N13,588,027,886,175 trillion in the Appropriation Bill which showed an increase of over N500 billion.

Speaking immediately after the legislative exercise, speaker Femi Gbajabiamila said that bill was passed in good time to still achieve the January to December budget cycle.

Vanguard News Nigeria

