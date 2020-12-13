HEDA honours 4 at 3rd Gani Fawehinmi Integrity Awards

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chris Onuoha

In its efforts at recognising outstanding citizens with integrity in Nigeria, the HEDA Resources Center has organised the 3rd Edition of the Gani Fawehinmi impact and integrity awards in Lagos.

The event, held recently at Raddison Hotel, Ikeja, witnessed four individuals, who were honoured in the area of ‘Outstanding Integrity Award; Outstanding Impact Award; Valuable Whistle-blower Award and Nigerians in Diaspora Integrity Ambassador Award.’

The Most Valuable Integrity awards was given to Ibrahim Dan’Azumi Gwarzo, the Chairman, Governing Board of Federal Institute of Industrial Research, Oshodi (FIIRO) for his charismatic approach in battling graft in the public service. Gwarzo, who bagged this honour for his discipline and fight against corruption, said it only takes courage to achieve success in a corruption fight.

The Impact Award went to Nurudeen Yusuf Temitola, a lawyer, rewarded for his outstanding efforts in seeking justice for the oppressed in the society, while the WhistleBlowing Award went to Abdullahi Sambo. Under this category, other recipients were Ibrahim Ali and journalist, Agba Jalingo whose efforts in exposing corrupt leadership earned him undue incarceration. The Diaspora Ambassador Award went to Professor Iyorwuese Hagher for his selfless services to humanity.

Guest speaker, Honourable Justice Olubunmi Oyewole, judge of the Court of Appeal in a lecture titled; “Recognition and celebration of exemplary performance for the promotion of integrity, transparency and accountability in service delivery” said, “It takes courage to choose to be different; it takes immense courage to walk alone on the straight and narrow path.

Extolling Gani as one who never held public office, yet lived a life of service to the Nigerian people, Oyewole remarked; “We need to ask ourselves why we need to appreciate and recognize demonstrations of intergrity, transparency and accountability in service delivery in this country. I want to posit that it is because we desire what is good and beneficial to our society. That we desire these virtues to permeate our lives as a people in the belief that thereby our country will be better.”

A day before, HEDA Resources, had made a public presentation of a research publication titled; “A Compendium of 100 High Profile Corruption Cases in Nigeria” to mark the World Anti-corruption Day, held in Lagos.

Olanrewaju Suraju, Chairman, HEDA Resources Centre said corruption is not unique to any person, entity but every country experiences it. He cautioned that it is important for our country Nigeria to ensure a corrupt free space to allow development and economic growth.

