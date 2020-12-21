Hartleys Supermarket opens Falomo store

Kindly Share This Story:

With a target to meet the needs of Nigerians by providing premium quality products, Hartleys Supermarket, a retail outlet has opened a new store in the heart of Ikoyi at Falomo Square, Lagos.

Established in 2018, Hartleys Supermarket, a premium world-class brand, driven by its commitment to deliver the ultimate shopping experience to its customers would be offering a wide variety of the freshest and highest quality products at competitive prices, through exceptional customer service.

At the grand opening recently, Group Managing Director of Primera Africa Finance Group Limited, the parent company of Hartleys Supermarket, Boye R. Olawoye emphasized the importance of giving consumers access to top quality products alongside a fantastic shopping experience.

Olawoye noted that the supermarket’s expansion strategy focused on being the leading retail brand in Nigeria with numerous outlets spread across the country.

He said: ”With respect to the country’s challenging operating environment and the various hurdles encountered while setting up the store, we faced some hardships at some point in time but that didn’t stop us. Whenever there are challenges, we tackle it and keep moving on. We feel that it is important for us to give consumers what they deserve; a place where people will feel comfortable about the quality of things they have bought.”

The grand opening ribbon-cutting was officiated by the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Hartleys Supermarket, Mrs. Yewande Zaccheaus. Also, in attendance was the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Primera Africa Finance Group Limited, Mr. Folusho Philips, who stated that Hartleys Supermarket was setting a standard for big supermarkets by ensuring high-quality products, excellent service delivery, and a chance for participation by locally produced products. The move, Mr. Philips explained, would begin to raise the standard of participants in the retail supply chain.

He said “Apart from increasing local content, we have plans to spring up across the country in the next five years. We plan to have a franchise of shops whereby the more shops you open, the more outlets for those who are supplying the shops. That is more important in growing the economy and increasing the demand for products. The more we create a platform for these things to be sold, the better it is for the economy.”

Similarly, the Hartleys General Manager (Commercial), Mr. Samuel Abiola-Jacobs, said the premium supermarket with over 25,000 products on its shelves had gone to great lengths to ensure that the price of its products is competitive and fair. Mr. Abiola-Jacobs also noted that with many workers on its payroll, the supermarket planned to stimulate employment and create more jobs in the retail space.

Also, a shareholder of Hartleys and the Vice-Chairman, National Association of Supermarket Operators of Nigeria (NASON), Mahmoud Tabaja, said “Nigerians deserve to have the best selection of products in the world, why don’t we give it to them?”.

