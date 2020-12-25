GSM at 53: Group lauds Makinde’s achievements

Kindly Share This Story:

A prominent socio development group has congratulated the Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde on his 53rd birthday celebration which usually coincides with the annual Christmas celebration on every 25th of December.

The group, Oyo State Development Advocacy Group (OSDAG), said the governor has done copiously well in the assignment given to him by the Oyo people as he keeps setting the pace for other governor and leaders to follow. The group beckoned on all Nigerians to keep backing the governor with prayers of long life and protection.

According to the spokesman for the group, Micheal Ogunsina, “Mr. Governor deserves all the prayers on his birthday because for his birthday to fall on Christmas day is a sign that just like Jesus Christ, Engr. Seyi Makinde was also chosen and sent by God to lead Oyo State and similar to the example of Jesus Christ, Engr. Seyi Makinde is living an exemplary life, touching lives and assisting the people.

Engr. Seyi Makinde is a reflection of God’s impeccable character, as a human servant, He is transforming lives, through quality leadership and Governance in Oyo State, he is more useful in the Nation Building beyond being a governor in Oyo State because the future holds something more greater for Nigerians as his quality leadership will one day be impacted on the citizens in general. We pray to God to continue to guide him right, and make him triumph over all his detractors.”

The group, also stated further that, they are confident that the governor is a man of his word and will deliver on his mandate to the d people of Oyo State, calling on them to continue to support the governor in any and every capacity they can, advising them not to fall for the gimmicks of the oppositions in the State and elsewhere, hell-bent to soiling his reputation with the play of dirty politics.

“As everyone knows, Engr. Seyi Makinde has constructed a lot of new roads, reconstructed of old ones, attended to social services, distribution of palliatives to the poor and vulnerable, quality healthcare, economy expansion, prudent management of state funds, increased reputational rating, creation of thousands of jobs, the attraction of more Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), mass relocation of people and businesses to Oyo State due to the business-friendly atmosphere and the inviting policies of Governor Seyi Makinde, increase participation in agro-businesses, clean and light up Oyo State, continued investments in the provision of security gadgets and equipment, for both conventional police and Amotekun Corps, and lots more.”

The group further encourages all the citizens of Oyo State home and abroad and friends of the governor to keep rallying around him with prayers and physical support at all time while assuring the governor that the group will not fail in its development advocacy assignment.

Vanguard News Nigeria

