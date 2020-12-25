Group commends service chiefs, security agencies on another peaceful Yuletide 

Kindly Share This Story:

The National Peace Project (NPP) has commended the nation’s service chiefs and security agencies over another peaceful Christmas celebrations.

In a statement signed by its President, Rev Joshua Agbaje, on Friday, the group said this year’s festivity was relatively safe and devoid of attacks.

According to Rev Agbaje, the military worked tirelessly and gallantly towards protecting the lives and properties of citizens under the leadership of the current service chiefs.

He further noted that the present tranquillity enjoyed across the country is evidence of President Muhammadu Buhari’s synergy with the Service Chiefs to deliver Nigeria.

The NPP, however, urged all Nigerians to join hands with the president to fight insecurity and discard all forms of primordial sentiments.

