Governors, NADDC, others for Nord launch

State governors and top officials of the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) as well as captains of industry are expected to grace the grand launch of the Nord automobile brand in Lagos this week.

Chairman/CEO of Nord Automobiles Limited, an indigenous auto assembler, Mr. Oluwatobi Ajayi, said in a statement that the company is well-positioned to capture a significant share of the Nigerian auto market.

According to him, the launch will feature top-notch Nord models such as Max pick up, Tank pick up, A5 SUV, A3 sedan and the Flit minibus, all of which are locally assembled in the Nord assembly plant in Lagos.

He stated that the launch, which will take place on Friday, December 11 at the Land Mark event centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, will feature loads of side attractions and offerings to potential customers.

Mr. Ajayi, being the immediate past MD of Jet Van Automobiles Limited, made a huge success with the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter buses in Nigeria.

He was earlier a staff member of Weststar Associates Limited, authorised distributor of Mercedes-Benz vehicles in Nigeria.

