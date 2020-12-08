Governors keep mum after meeting with Buhari over insecurity 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru— ABUJA

The 36 states’ governors, on the platform of Nigeria Governors Forum, NGF, on Tuesday, kept sealed lips after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting, it was learned, was not unconnected with the security challenges in the country and the recent massacre of rice farmers in Borno State.

Recall that the governors, at their meeting in Abuja last week, in the wake of the killings of over 43 rice farmers in Borno State, resolved to meet President Buhari on the need to address security challenges across the country.

Chairman of NGF and Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, had in a communique made available to journalists, said they had also resolved to support the necessary reforms that would result in a police force that works for all.

The communique stated that “As an immediate to medium-term measure, members agreed to pay close attention to the conduct of police officers across the country in order to get them and other internal security operatives fully back to work.

“They have not been functioning to full capacity since the #EndSARS protests with the attendant security exposure to the safety of lives and properties of the ordinary citizens.”

Meanwhile, after the governors’ meeting with President Buhari, Dr. Fayemi declined to speak to newsmen that besieged him to find out the agenda of the meeting and its outcome.

Other governors that were approached to talk on the agenda of the meeting also declined to talk.

Vanguard News Nigeria

