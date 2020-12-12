Kindly Share This Story:

By Arogbonlo Israel

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has expressed shock and sadness over the death of the Chairman/Publisher of LEADERSHIP Newspaper, Mr Sam Nda-Isaiah.

In a condolence message released on Saturday by his Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Muhammed, Governor Bello said he was still struggling to come to terms with the reality of the death of the consummate media icon.

He described Nda-Isaiah as a patriotic, quintessential and dogged media guru who was passionate about the growth and development of the country.

Bello said Nda-Isaiah, since the establishment of his newspaper in 2001, had used the medium in promoting issues that would engender peace, unity and overall development of Nigeria.

Nda-Isaiah died on Friday night in Abuja at the age of 58, following a brief illness.

READ ALSO:

In his message, the governor said: “We could visibly notice your patriotism for our great country right from the slogan of your newspaper which is ‘For God and Country’.

“You have demonstrated uncommon passion and patriotic zeal in the defense of Nigeria through your style of reportage.

“You were a leading light and torch-bearer as far as Nigeria’s media landscape is concerned. Your courage and fearlessness in defending the truth remain unprecedented. You have left behind a great vacuum difficult to fill.”

The governor said his administration since inception in 2016, has enjoyed a robust relationship with the LEADERSHIP Newspaper under the chairmanship of the late Sam Nda-Isaiah.

He said Sam Nda-Isaiah and his medium, the LEADERSHIP Newspaper, has been very supportive in terms of effective coverage and reportage of the gains his administration has recorded over the last five years.

The governor expressed the sympathies of the government and people of Kogi State to the family of the late Publisher; the management and staff of the LEADERSHIP Newspaper as well as friends and well-wishers of Nda-Isaiah over the sad loss.

He prayed to God to grant his soul eternal rest and fortitude for his family, loved ones and well-wishers to bear the irreparable loss.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: