German cities group lowers expectations for start of vaccinations

The German Association of Cities tried to lower expectations for the coronavirus vaccine in the short term on Saturday, a day before the country begins vaccinating people.

“It’s a start, but the spectre of the dangerous coronavirus isn’t gone just yet,” the president of the association, Burkhard Jung, told the Funke Media Group in an interview. The situation regarding infection rates is still worrying, and mass vaccination isn’t feasible just yet. “There’s too little vaccine for that right now.”

Sunday will see the start of what will likely be Germany’s largest vaccination campaign to date, with tens of millions of people expected to take part. The vaccine is set to arrive from Saturday.

The federal government is allowing several thousand doses of the vaccine produced by BioNTech and Pfizer to be delivered to 27 locations, which will then be distributed to 440 vaccination centres.

People over 80, as well as nursing staff and hospital personnel who are particularly at risk, will be the first in line for a jab.

By the end of March, enough doses should be available for about 6 million people, with Health Minister Jens Spahn predicting that all people living in Germany will be offered a vaccine by the summer.

Two-thirds of people in Germany are willing to be vaccinated against Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, a poll has found.

Some 32 per cent of respondents said they wanted to receive the vaccine as soon as possible, according to the YouGov survey commissioned by dpa.

Vanguard News Nigeria

