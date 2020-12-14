GCUOBA Class ’95 marks Silver Jubilee with project commissioning

Kindly Share This Story:

By Perez Brisibe, Ughelli

In the spirit of giving back to their alma mater, members of the Government College Ughelli Old Boys Association, GCUOBA Class 1995, have commissioned some projects embarked by the class as part of activities to celebrate their silver jubilee.

The event also witnessed the presentation of awards to some old boys of the school who have distinguished themselves in their various fields of endeavours.

Projects commissioned during the event include; Phase I and II rehabilitation of Sapele, Ashaka, Oleh hostels, central water supply units with an upgrade of the pumping machines, installation of new discharge pumps /power supply units for improved electrification and corrosion improvement activities on the piping network as well as the central urine/toilet centre between Orerokpe House and Assembly Hall.

In his address at the event which also witnessed the election of new executives of the class, chairman of the class, Philip Anighoro commended the planning committee for the success of the event while lamenting the passage of two members of the class.

On his part, GCUOBA President General, Chief Charles Majoroh, who was represented by the first vice president, Albert Akpomudje, expressed delight on the project commissioning and challenged other classes to emulate the gesture of the class.

Some old boys who bagged awards at the event include; Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Kayemo and the immediate past NDDC Director of Projects, Engr. Sam Adjogbe.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: