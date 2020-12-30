Gang violence claims one at Ogoni village in Rivers

Kindly Share This Story:

***Two died on the spot — Community witness

By Egufe Yafugborhi – Port Harcourt

Police have reported suspected cult leader, Bariya Timothy, killed in a Tuesday night gang violence in Luubara, an Ogoni community in Khana Local Government Area (LGA), Rivers State.

Police Public Relations Officer, Rivers Command, SP Nnamdi Omoni, said Wednesday, Timothy, 35, died in a supremacy battle with a rival gang, just as a resident in the community, Nwibani Barry, noted that two persons died in the clash.

Nwibani narrated that, “The gunmen invaded the community at about 8pm and went to a beer parlour near the market square where they shot at people.

“Timothy Baridapdo and Bariyaa died on the spot while two ladies who sustained gunshot injuries were taken to the hospital by the Divisional Police Officer, Bori Division”

SP Nnamdi in Police confirmation said, “It was a cult clash between two rival groups leading to the death of one Bariya Timothy ‘m’ 35yrs, a notorious gang leader whose gang is responsible for the attacks in Lubara Community and its environs.

“No arrest has been made, however all hands on deck to arrest members of both cult groups. The Community is peaceful and areas under close monitoring.”

