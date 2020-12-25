Breaking News
FUNAAB debunks online recruitment advertisement claim

On 9:31 pm
By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The management of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta has distanced itself from a purported staff recruitment advertisement being circulated on various social media platforms.

In a statement signed by the institution’s Registrar and Secretary to the Governing Council, Dr Bola Adekola, indicated that the purported advertisement did not emanate from the institution.

It urged members of the public to disregard it, describing it ‘malicious and fraudulent.’

The statement read, “Our attention has been called to information being circulated online through various channels regarding advertisement for impending massive recruitments of staff in the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta.

“We wish to make it abundantly clear that the advertisement did not originate from the University. We therefore dissociate the name of the University from this advertisement.

“We enjoin all members of the public not to have anything to do with the advertisement as it is malicious and fraudulent.”

