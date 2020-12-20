Four killed in Southern Kaduna reprisal attacks

Kindly Share This Story:

As more troops are deployed to flashpoints

El-Rufai reiterates stand on recourse to the law

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Military and police authorities have informed the Kaduna State Government that four persons have been killed in further reprisal attacks in Zangon-Kataf LGA on Saturday night.

Samuel Aruwan , Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State,stated on Sunday that “troops under the auspices of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) had earlier reported the killing of seven persons at Gora Gan in Zangon Kataf local government and the counter-killing of seven herders at Ungwan Idi and Kasheku of Kauru local government.

An update from the military received on Sunday morning informed the government that following clearance operations at Ungwan Gaiya, Ungwan Gimba and Ungwan Makama of Zangon Kataf local government, three more corpses were recovered, two of which have been identified as follows:

Noel Markus (35 years), Titus Thomas (32) and One unidentified herder .

Two mobile phones were also recovered. The corpses and other valuables were handed over to the police for further investigation and analyses.

The military also reported that one citizen was killed in Apimbu village of the same local government. The deceased was identified as 35-year-old Kambai Yohanna.

The military confirmed that two houses were burnt in the Apimbu attack. In the meantime, troops of the Operation Safe Haven and Special Forces are still carrying out operations in Kauru and Zangon Kataf local government areas.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai who sent condolences to the families that lost their loved ones on behalf of Kaduna State Government, reiterated the need for aggrieved individuals and groups to seek recourse to the law instead of resorting to illegal and violent methods of settling grievances.

The Governor commends security agencies, traditional and religious institutions, community leaders and other critical stakeholders who remain committed to the peace building efforts of the government, despite the challenging situation .

He expressed thanks to the military and police high commands for the deployment of more personnel to the two local government areas, towards enhancing security.

