Breaking News
Translate

Forum faults Kukah’s statement on Buhari’s administration

On 2:38 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

The Northern Christians Forum of Nigeria (NCFN) has distanced itself from statements credited to Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto criticizing President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

The group, in a statement signed by its President, Rev. Dr. Josiah Nabut, on Sunday in Barnawa, Kaduna State warned Kukah to avoid using the pulpit for the wrong purpose.

According to the Northern Christians, the cleric is derailing and shifting from the purpose of serving the laity.

The NCFN noted that most of Bishop Kukah’s claims against Buhari are rehash from certain political personalities.

The group, however, urged Kukah to desist from lending himself to be used because his gift is to serve all of humanity, not himself.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!