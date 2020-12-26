Forum faults Kukah’s statement on Buhari’s administration

Kindly Share This Story:

The Northern Christians Forum of Nigeria (NCFN) has distanced itself from statements credited to Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto criticizing President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

The group, in a statement signed by its President, Rev. Dr. Josiah Nabut, on Sunday in Barnawa, Kaduna State warned Kukah to avoid using the pulpit for the wrong purpose.

According to the Northern Christians, the cleric is derailing and shifting from the purpose of serving the laity.

The NCFN noted that most of Bishop Kukah’s claims against Buhari are rehash from certain political personalities.

The group, however, urged Kukah to desist from lending himself to be used because his gift is to serve all of humanity, not himself.

