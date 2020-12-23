Fintrak software emerges tech company of year

Kindly Share This Story:

By Cynthia Alo

FinTrak Software, a Financial Technology (FinTech) organization has announced that it emerged the Fintech Company of the Year 2020 at the Nigerian Business Leadership Awards (NBLA) in Lagos.

In a statement, the company which provides technology and business solutions to financial institutions and enterprises noted that the award is in line with its strides in the financial ecosystem which deploys indigenous information technology (IT) solutions to banks and insurance firms in the country.

The statement noted that Fintrak has significantly contributed and improved the way financial players do business by deploying enterprise software compliant with world-class standards especially the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). Core systems offered by FinTrak Software include Core Banking System, Channels and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP).

Speaking at the award, Group Managing Director, Bimbo Abioye, said “We appreciate the organizers of the event (Business Day Newspapers)for the award. About 14 years ago, when we started, we reviewed foreign software that was already making waves in the country then for the possibility of a partnership arrangement, but we found out that they really do not meet appreciably the needs of the Nigerian business environments. We decided to provide a solution by developing software that meets global standards and also meet local business needs and regulatory requirements,

“Though Nigerians are naturally inclined to anything foreign inclusive of software, as time goes on, we have been able to gain tremendous acceptance and also favourably competing with foreign options and have successfully deployed where other options have failed. We thank the organizers of this award for this recognition and dedicate it to our workforce that made it happen,” he added.

FinTrak Software has business offices in Nigeria, Ghana and Gambia with over 130 staff inclusive of 100 Software Engineers based in Nigeria. The core management of the firm has competencies across banking, finance, audit, consulting, and software development. FinTrak Software has as it’s core mission to be the world’s enterprise solution providers.

