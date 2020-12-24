Financial Inclusion: Shago sees brighter Nigerian economy with Agency banking

Kindly Share This Story:

…Rewards agents at e-payment launch

By Prince Osuagwu

Chief Executive officer of a new Nigeria Fintech start-up, Shago Payments limited, Sabastine Enechi has predicted that Agency banking will not only boost financial inclusion, but will also close the gap of unemployment in the country.

Enechi at the launch of bill payment and e-commerce platforms into Shago’s portal recently, said Nigeria’s economy will surely recalibrate with the zeal the Central bank of Nigeria, CBN was pushing the financial inclusion initiative in Nigeria.

He said Shago’s launch of the new platforms was to support the underserved and unbanked Nigerians.

The company also used the opportunity of the launch to reward some of its agents who it said have helped to spread its services rapidly across the country in just one year.

Enechi said the awards were given not only to appreciate the agents but to also encourage them to work towards the growth and expansion of the brand.

He hailed the agents for helping to create a better awareness for the brand and also to educate the populace about Shago’s values and solutions.

Shago payment is a platform built to support the underserved, unbanked, and merchants in order to create a value hub for the exposure of their goods and services as well as allowing them to earn commission on bill payment transactions.

According to Enechi, “Shago’s key services include bill payment, collections, e-commerce, on-demand, software development as well as software as a service SAAS.

The payment services enable airtime and data recharge, electricity bill payment, cable TV subscription, and so much more.

“Our e-commerce platform allows merchants to enlist their products and services for visibility.”

We also provide customized on-demand services for our corporate clients,” Enechi stated.

“Our concept has been proven and at this point we have everything in place. We have a seamless application; we have a seamless integration and collaboration with different service providers and E-commerce merchants. At the end of the day, we have a solution that can be beneficial to everyone. But we are taking it every step at a time” he said.

He added that “today we have been able to collaborate with some PTSPs, Banks, Telcos, and Digital service providers as well as super agents to deliver top-notch services to Nigerians. Next year, we will focus on another branch of the service where Nigerians are not getting intend to work with Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, SANEF, and Efina to support the financial inclusion initiative being driven by CBN and Sanef.”

Kindly Share This Story: