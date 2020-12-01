Fidelity, UBA win big at BAFI awards

Kindly Share This Story:

Fidelity Bank Plc and the United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA) have clinched double awards at the 2020 edition of BusinessDay Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards held in Lagos.

While Fidelity Bank was named Commercial Bank of the Year the bank’s Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Nnamdi Okonkwo was honored as the banking sector CEO of the Decade for “transforming Fidelity Bank into one of the fastest growing and most trusted financial services brands in Nigeria”. Similarly UBA was bestowed “Bank of the Year and the International Bank of the Year” awards.

Fidelity Bank won the award in recognition of its support for economic activities in the real sectors of the Nigerian economy, particularly for its consistency in enhancing the development and competitiveness of Micro Small Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

Receiving the award on behalf of the bank at the presentation ceremony which took place at the Lagos Continental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, Fidelity Bank’s Executive Director, Corporate Bank, Mr. Obaro Odeghe dedicated it to the bank’s teeming customers, whom he said are central to the bank’s overall strategic intent.

“The reward for hard work they say is more work. We are encouraged to continue to do more for the benefits of our customers and the overall economy” he stated.

UBA won the ‘Bank of the Year’ in recognition of UBA’s consistent effort in outperforming its peers using a composite of financial metrics, strategic foresight, execution discipline, world-class governance and global vision. The Bank also won the award for ‘International Bank of the Year’, a keenly contested category, that pitches Nigerian financial institutions that have expanded on the continent against their international peers operating across Africa. UBA’s Deputy Managing Director, Mr. Liadi Ayoku, who received the awards on behalf of the bank, expressed his delight on the recognition from BusinessDay.

He said, “These awards mark another milestone for UBA Group and is a testament of the diligent execution of the bank’s strategic initiatives on customer service. Being recognized as Nigeria’s best bank complements positive feedback from customers and is a recognition of our improving efficiencies, service quality and innovation. I therefore dedicate it to our growing loyal corporate and retail customers, who are our essence. Given our heritage commitment to Africa’s development, we continue to impact lives through our service as well as funding to individuals, businesses and government,” he noted.

