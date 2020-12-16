FG sets up governing board for diving professionals

Kindly Share This Story:

•Appoints Chief Inspector of Diving

By Godfrey Bivbere

THE Federal Government has set up the Diving Governing Board to implement the provisions of the 2018 diving regulations even as the appointment of Julius Ugwala as Chief Inspector of Diving for the country has been announced.

This development comes nearly two years after the Federal Executive Council, FEC, approved the Diving at Work Regulation.

Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, who inaugurated the Board in Abuja, said the Board would drive the enforcement of the regulations that will restore sanity to the sector but will also lead to the sustainable growth agenda.

In his words: “Today’s inauguration of the Diving Governing Board, will give impetus to the emergence of the much needed specific and detailed guidance for safe use, installation, maintenance, and examination of diving programmes and operations within our territorial waters, dams, and other water bodies.

“The Diving Governing Board shall guide the implementation of intervention and inspection programmes to reduce injuries, illnesses and fatalities, and to eliminate occupational hazards associated with the use of diving equipment.

“Pursuant to Regulation 45 of the Diving at Work Regulations, the Diving Governing Board shall have responsibility to make decisions on issues affecting the diving industry and draft approved code of practice to guide on training and operational issues relating to diving.”

The Minister, however, commended the National Association of Professional Divers and other critical stakeholders for their enthusiasm and support during the process of developing and finalising the Diving at Work Regulation.

Earlier in a welcome address, the Permanent Secretary, Yerima Tarfa, said the enforcement role of the governing Board is paramount and called for strict compliance with the safety and health guidelines for increase in productivity and for national development.

In his inaugural speech, the Chief Inspector of Diving, Julius Ugwala congratulated the Diving Industry on the landmark development and thanked the Federal Government for its commitment to making the industry “efficient and globally competitive.”

“The inauguration of this Diving Governing Board marks the beginning of the enforcement of the 2018 Diving at Work regulation and it opens up an opportunity to greatly harness and improve the industry, ensure safety of diving personnel and operations as we uphold global best diving practices,” he said.

“Stakeholders should recognise the supremacy of the Diving Regulation as they all conduct their activities within the ambit of the law.

“As the Chief Diving Inspector, I am committed to global best practices, safe operations, equity and to the development of the sector in line with the provisions of the regulations.

