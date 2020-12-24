FG approves deployment of 9 Perm Secs

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu – Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, Thursday, approved the immediate deployment of nine federal permanent secretaries.

This was contained in a circular issued by Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, and made available to journalists in Abuja.

The deployment saw Musa Mikfuktur Istifanus moved from the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy to the Ministry of Defence.

Others include Ernest Afolabi Umakhihe (Works and Housing),Nebolisa Anako (Information and Culture), Festus Yusuf Narai Daudu (Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation) and Babangida Hussaini (Defence) who move over to the Ministries of Agriculture and Rural Development, Youths and Sports Development, Communications and Digital Economy and Works and Housing, respectively.

Also deployed are the trio of Anthonia Akpabio Ekpa from the Office of the Head of Service to Women Affairs; James Sule who is joining the Cabinet Affairs Office, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, from the Office of the Head of Service as well as Adaora Ifeoma Anyanwutaku who joins the Information and Culture Ministry from the Ministry of Women Affairs.

Vanguard News Nigeria

