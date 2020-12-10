Kindly Share This Story:

By Umar Yusuf— Yola

The Federal Government has admitted that the standard of education in the country was falling and challenged education administrators to wake up from their slumber.

The Minister of Education, Alhaji Adamu Adamu, gave the verdict on Thursday at the commissioning of seven projects at the Federal College of Education, Yola.

He frowned at a situation where many graduating students “in our tertiary institutions do not know how to read should be of serious concern to all and sundry.”

He added: “Many graduating students in many tertiary institutions across the country find it difficult to write, read or communicate in English. Government is aware of this unfortunate development in our education sector and it not rest on its oars to salvage the situation”.

Adamu Adamu who was represented by the Director, Tertiary Education, Hajia Rakiya Iliyasu noted that graduates of tertiary institutions across the country needs to brace up with the challenges of modern education.

The Minister said not only the “lecturers but stallholders in the educational sector should sit up to ensure that the decline in the value of education is breached within the shortest possible time”.

He called on students to on their part not to waste the opportunities offered them to entering tertiary institutions by given all the seriousness they deserve to their learning.

According to him, the major problem controlling students learning is the involvement of anti social activities in their campus which the Minister identified has led so many students into full time criminal.

Speaking earlier, the Provost Federal College of Education (FCE), professor Abdul-Mumin Sa’ad has called on the Federal Government to encouraged to sustain the tempo in championing youths policies, quality education and sporting infrastructure to engage youths as a way of tackling violence and crime.

Professor Abdul-Mumin Sa’ad maintained that eight years ago, the College embarked on a mission of transforming the College into a befitting centre of Academic Excellence and one of the best globally.

He noted that, “we have collectively remained steadfast in making tremendous strides in our efforts to actualising the dream by commissioning the six selected landmark projects in pursuit of the goal of Infrastructural development, expansion of the Academic Horizon, Human Capital Development and a peaceful and conducive learning environment “.

According to the Provost, “today the Federal College of Education, courtesy of TETfund is proud to have achieved major breakthrough in infrastructures, a robust electronic library with a capacity of 250 computers which provide students access to global libraries.

Also speaking, the guest of honor, Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri commended the management of the FCE for the infrastructural progress recorded by the College towards conducive learning environment.

Governor Fintiri, represented by the Head of Service, Edgar Amos applauded the efforts of the College for the timely introduction of the degree programme in the College, promising to all he could to ensure that Adamawa State comes up the best educationally in the country.

Projects commissioned include Bappa-Aliyu Muhammadu Sports Auditorium, Early Childhood Care and Primary Education Complex, Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi Complex, Arts & Social Sciences Complex, Aminu Ahmad Chiroma Auditorium and Sulieman Elias Bogoro ICT Centre.

Vanguard News Nigeria

