Fecent Ricco unlocks ‘Go Sokoto’ visual, Afrocalm Vibes EP

Fecent Ricco

Fecent Ricco has unleashed visual for ‘Go Sokoto’. Go Sokoto is a melodious danceable afrobeat sound that’s off ‘Afrocalm Vibes Vol.1’ dropping 18th December.

Fecent Ricco has been preparing for it for a long time, and he was happy with the songs and the production. He proved himself with the first EP ‘Let’s Blow Abeg’, and now he’s about to unlock his hot new EP called Afrocalm Vibes,

Fecent Ricco promised his fans Good music and here it is. The EP contains 5 tracks.

He’s so proud of ‘Afrocalm Vibes’. It’s a really personal record, and he put in so much of himself into it. In his word, “It feels like I am sharing part of my soul with the world by releasing it. I had a breakthrough, I think my life just became calmer”.

His priorities have changed because of his beautiful daughter. The Afrocalm Vibes EP is going to be heavily rotated worldwide and Fecent Ricco just released the brand new video for ‘Go Sokoto’, directed by one of Nigerian best video director Clarence Peters of Capital Dreams.

