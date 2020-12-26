Fear is the biggest hurdle for aspiring entrepreneurs – Babalola Idowu

Kindly Share This Story:

Celebrity publicist, blogger and digital media expert, Babalola Idowu Olumide, famously known as Datjoblessboi has in the past couple of years entrenched his name as one of Nigeria’s top-notch entertainment executives and digital media entrepreneurs.

Without any doubt, the young Nigerian Entrepreneur, Babalola has taken his DJB Media and Digital TV Broadcast to new heights.

Disclosing the motivation behind the establishment of DJB Media, he says: “It was borne out of passion and zeal to promote and export African—businesses, brands, notable figures and showbiz celebrities including musicians, actors, dancers and comedians—to the global market.”

Counting the gains of entrepreneurship, he avows: “Entrepreneurship has created a career that aligns with my values, and over time, it has helped me to build my confidence over time, it has helped me to shape a flexible schedule that fosters constant growth and development.”

He continues: “Entrepreneurship comes with lots of unexpected and thrilling experiences, one has to be dedicated, focused, disciplined and ready for it.”

At the momentum, DJB Media and Digital TV Broadcast, he affirms, is doing well and growing stronger by offering a range of services in the digital communication spectrum.

“We work with a wide range of clients in Nigeria, Liberia, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, South Africa, Europe, United Kingdom, United States of America, Canada and in Asia,” he avers. “Our clients vary too: musicians, actors , comedians, high profile individuals, private & government sectors and non governmental parastatals.”

According to him, the first big lesson for aspiring entrepreneurs is to follow their passion. “Learning must be consistent; trust yourself and build a great team; have good communications and relate well with clients while growing your business,” he advises.

Failures, he further asserts, are to be expected in entrepreneurship. “Failure, when it happens, however, is not the end of everything, but the chance at a new beginning. Truth is, you can’t be an entrepreneur and expect not to fail once or twice. If you start knowing that along the way you will encounter failure, you will be better off. Failure is just another lesson putting you back on the path to success,” he says.

While he acknowledges that entrepreneurs in Nigeria, especially, small scale business owners, are likely to have phobia of financial woes or failure and therefore refrain from taking risks, he, nonetheless, argues that any serious aspiring entrepreneur has to overcome fear and decisively take the plunge.

“There is never a perfect time to follow your dream and start your own business. Life will throw obstacles at you and fear will continue to make you think “now” just isn’t the right time,” he submits.

Most importantly, a CEO, he stresses, needs to make sure his business and private life are two distinct entities, he stresses. “You can treat the company like family but you cannot treat the family like a company, so balance is the key. I have been able to scale the hurdle because I have been able to balance my private life and business,” he states.

