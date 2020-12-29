FCMB opens ultra-modern Cash Centre at Ikorodu

Kindly Share This Story:

MONEY MARKET

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has opened a world class Cash Centre at Ikorodu, Lagos, to serve customers around Ori Okuta Junction, Isawo Road, Ajaguro-Owutu, Ikorodu garage, Agric Junction and Haruna areas.

The development, which is coming two weeks after the Bank opened another Cash Centre at Ipaja, a suburb in Alimosho local government in Lagos, is in line with the commitment of FCMB to bring financial services closer to the populace to deepen financial inclusion, especially in densely populated areas.

The Cash Centre, which commenced operations on December 21, 2020, is powered by solar energy, and equipped with latest traditional and digital banking infrastructure that ensures convenient and secured financial transactions for customers in a relaxed and tranquil environment.

Speaking on the opening of the Cash Centre, the Managing Director, Mr. Adam Nuru, reaffirmed the commitment of the Bank to grow its network to meet the individual and business aspirations of its ever-increasing customer base across segments.

According to him, “this is another turning point in our commitment to ensure that Nigerians enjoy the very best of Banking experience from FCMB. We consider our presence at Owutu, Ikorodu as another great opportunity to further cement our relationship with Lagos and in turn, drive development in this part of the state. Ikorodu is one the fastest growing residential and business hubs in Lagos. As an inclusive lender, we recognise that the only way we can succeed is when we engage and support our customers to succeed. We are committed to scale our operations, build the requisite capabilities and deploy the best ways to simplify banking for our array of customers to fulfil their personal and business aspirations”.

Also commenting, the Divisional Head, Service Management of FCMB, Mr. Oluwakayode Adigun, said, “a unique feature of our Cash Centres, including our new one in Ikorodu, is the installation of solar technology, which is a clean energy solution that is non-pollutant and friendly to the environment. This is part of our commitment towards promoting a cleaner and greener environment through renewable energy”.

He added that, “having a second physical outlet in Ikorodu to support our long existing Branch in the town reinforces our customer-centric approach. We assure that individuals and businesses at Owutu and its environs will enjoy the valued-added offerings which FCMB has been known for since its establishment 37 years ago.”

Kindly Share This Story: