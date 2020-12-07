Fayemi deploys more security agents to comb criminal hideouts

Kindly Share This Story:

As Security Agencies synergize to tackle banditry, kidnapping in Ekiti

By Rotimi Ojomoyela – Ado-Ekiti

Worried about the upsurge of kidnappings and banditry in Ekiti State , the Ekiti State Government on Monday organized an inter security agency workshop on Exercise Crocodile Smile VI.

This workshop is targeted at building the capacity of the security agencies in order to stem the tide of crime and criminality in the State.

Declaring the Workshop open in Ado Ekiti, on Monday, Fayemi assured that more security personnel would be deployed to the nooks and corners of the State to fish out and prevent criminal elements from perpetuating their nefarious activities during the yuletide season.

Speaking through his Special Advisers on Security Matters, Brig-General Ebenezer Ogundana (rtd), the Governor stated that the interactive workshop will enable Heads of formations and units of various security agencies to identify and proffer solution to the missing gaps in battling banditry, armed robbery and kidnapping in the State.

Fayemi, disclosed that after the workshops, more troop would be deployed to the nooks and corners of the State, especially areas considered as flash points to curtail armed robbery and kidnapping in order to ensure that lives and properties are better secured.

The Governor who pointed out that “ember” months are usually characterized with security challenges said his administration is concerned about ensuring a safe environment for residents and visitors that might want to visit the State during this festive period.

He said: “We are all aware of security situation in Nigeria today, it is the spill over we are having in Ekiti today, that is why the security agencies decided to meet to fashion out the solution to the problem and one of the decisions so far made in this workshop is that the agencies will come together, identify what is the problem, the gap so that they will be able to fill it.

“And the crops of people we are having here this morning by the time they finish this workshop, we can now sleep and close our eyes and say bye bye to crime in Ekiti State. With this people coming together, we are going to see a different result because we are going to do the whole business differently.

“That is the essence of bringing them together, not that army do his own, police do his own, we decided to bring all of them together under Exercise Crocodile Smile VI then you now discover that Ekiti will take a new look as far as security is concerned.

“For the participants, let then make useful contributions, whatever decision is arrived at today we will carry it out to the letter, it will assist them, then build confidence in them and people too will know that we are going to have peaceful environment for the celebration of Christmas and new year. ”

The Workshop with the theme: “Multi Agency Approach in Digital Age, the Nigeria Security Agencies in perspective” had in attendance heads of federal security agencies in the State.

Vanguard News Nigeria

