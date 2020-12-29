Breaking News
Translate

Fatal accident claims 15 lives in Delta

On 6:52 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Delta, insecurity

By Festus Ahon, Asaba

A fatal accident, involving a Luxurious bus and a Toyota Sienna, Tuesday claimed 15 lives at Alifekede, along the busy Benin/Onitsha expressway in Ika South Local Government Area, Delta State.

A reliable source said the Luxurious bus ran over the Sienna car which was reportedly driving against traffic, lamenting that the accident caused pandemonium in the community.

ALSO READ: We will wrestle food inflation in 2021, Buhari assures citizens

The source said five persons were brought out dead from the damaged vehicles, some others were brought out unconscious while some sustained serious injuries and were rushed to the hospital.

According to the source, another 10 passengers were confirmed dead at the hospital by Doctors, adding that officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC were involved in the rescue operations.

The Head of Operations of the Delta State Command of the FRSC, Mr Bakare Adesina, who confirmed the incident, could not, however, give further details as at press time.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!