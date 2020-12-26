Family in Delta cries to I-G for protection

Kindly Share This Story:

By Jimitota Onoyume

The Inspector-General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu, has been enjoined to prevail on his men to stop alleged harassment of some family members of the late Chief Edward Esiso, stressing that the issue over their father’s properties was purely a civil dispute.

Some members of the family who addressed journalists alongside their counsel, Olukunle Edun in Warri, Delta state also called on the Police to stop the alleged intimidation, adding that the law should be allowed to take its course.

Meantime, when contacted, the state Police Commissioner, Mr. Hafiz Inuwa, said the Police only stepped in to investigate allegations of crime, dismissing allegations of harassment as untrue. He said he was also not aware that any member of the family was whisked away to Abuja by the Police.

” All I know is that, once there is a complaint, we are duty-bound to investigate criminal matters. As far as we are concerned, we don’t get involved investigating how properties belonging to people are to be shared. “, he said.

“Ours is to investigate criminal matters, that is what the Police is involved in. But you know, when some people are trying to hide their iniquities, they will toss it otherwise. We are not part of the family” Inuwa added.

