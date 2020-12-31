Ex-Rep candidate preaches peace among constituents

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu

A former candidate of Oredo Federal constituency Omo Osagie Efosa popularly called Mighty man has enjoined Christian faithful in Oredo and Nigerians generally to be tolerant and abide by the virtues of the peaceful disposition of Christ as the world celebrate his birth.

In a statement issued yesterday, he noted that this year’s celebration comes at a time when the world is combating the resurgence of the Coronavirus pandemic called Covid-19, which has forced many countries to ramp up health safety protocols at a time when people traditionally gather to share love in celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ.

He also said that besides the global health emergency of COVID-19, Nigeria still faces security and economic challenges which he expresses optimism that sooner or later Nigeria will come out of it and oredo people will have cause to smile Again.

Efosa expressed confidence that the “resilience and positive attitudes of Nigerians would not only help the country to prevail against the challenges but also ensure that their strains will not stop a hitch-free and responsible celebration of Christmas and new year in the state and Nigeria at large

“I urge the people of faith to remember Oredo local government and by extension Edo state in their prayers, especially for divine guidance for the government in its efforts to improve security and strengthen the economy of the state.”

