Ewhrudjakpo condoles with Governor Diri Over sister’s death

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo has condoled with Governor Douye Diri over the demise of his elder sister, Madam Elizabeth Carter.

In a condolence statement issued Wednesday night by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Mr Doubara Atasi, the Deputy Governor, said he was saddened by the untimely passage of the Governor’s sister, whose unfortunate incident occurred in Lagos.

Senator Ewhrudjakpo, who also extended condolences to the nuclear family and friends of the deceased, noted that it is always painful to lose a loved one.

Describing the pain caused by her passing as immeasurable, the Deputy Governor enjoined Governor Diri and the entire family of the deceased to take solace in the fact that death is “the ultimate end of all mortals.”

He also prayed for God’s protection of the immediate and extended families of Late Madam Elizabeth Carter as well as the repose of her soul.

“I just received the shocking news of the passing of the sister of my boss, His Excellency, the Governor, Senator Douye Diri. I understand the pain and grief he is going through because the death of a loved one is always painful.

“It’s quite unfortunate that she left at a time we needed her advice and support most. I, therefore, pray that God will grant my boss and the entire family of our departed sister the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” he said.

