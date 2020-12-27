Kindly Share This Story:

By Davies Ihiamachor

LESI MAOL is a Port Harcourt-based businessman in the oil and gas sector. In this interview, Maol speaks on the claims on the money he allegedly lent to a former ally of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, John Bazia, to pay the school fees of his children studying abroad. Bazia had, while responding to some issues raised by Wike on his (Bazia’s) defection, mentioned that he was being witch-hunted by Maol. Maol spoke to Vanguard in Port Harcourt. Excerpts:

On Bazia’s claims

I just returned from a business trip and my attention was drawn to media statements by John Bazia mentioning my name about some money he borrowed from me. I will like to put the record straight.

Sometime in 2017, John Bazia came to my office and said he needed to pay his children’s school fees in the United States. Because he mentioned children, I decided to give the money to him. But I told him I didn’t have dollars, I had Euro. He said he would return the money in Euro as well.

He took €40,000 from me. After more than one year, he could not return that money. Later, he was appointed a commissioner by Governor Nyesom Wike and what I got back was a threat from him, instead of him refunding the money. I reported the matter to the Inspector-General of Police and he sent a team to Rivers State to arrest him.

Then I mentioned this to our brother who was the Secretary to the State Government, Kenneth Kobani, who advised that I should let the governor know of it since he is a serving commissioner. I then mentioned it to the governor via a text message. The governor called two of us before the late Attorney-General of the state, Aguma, and the SSG where Bazia admitted that he borrowed €35,000 and not €40,000.

The governor said I should leave him as he has admitted to €35,000 and he will pay me back. Somebody who says he is a businessman borrowed money and could not pay for two years and he is talking of someone misleading the public instead of him to be grateful to the governor for intervening.

I would have prosecuted him. I would not have joined issues with him, but I want the public to understand the facts and the truth. I am not a money lender. I am a businessman. He came begging me for help. If you are a businessman and you want a loan, go to a financial institution. If he wants to jump from one party to another, that is his right, but he should not mislead the public.

Bazia owned up to borrowing the cash and that he returned €2000…

He did not return a dime! Let him bring evidence of where he remitted the money. The governor of Rivers State paid that money to me on his behalf. Why should I try to get the police to arrest him if he paid?

Bazia said it was his political enemies using you to ridicule him…

The truth is clear. Why will he, after the good thing I did for him, turn back and malign me everywhere? And he is not even grateful to the governor that saved him.

Are you saying what is going on does not have a political undertone?

I am a businessman. What is the politics in this? Did he deny he didn’t collect money from me? Is it not figure he is playing with?

In his interview, he said even government borrows. I am telling him that when you borrow, you pay. You don’t borrow when you can’t pay back at the time you promised.

Are you considering legal redress?

My lawyers are looking into the issue. Is it fair that you dispense favour to somebody and that person is paying you back in this manner? He decamped, so he is now calling the governor names. A man who helped you! We should not mislead the public.

Ogoni people know me. They also know him. He has been in the House of Assembly, but because they did not return him, that is the reason he is fighting. There was the expectation that the governor will return him, but the governor did not. That is his anger.

What is your advice for Bazia?

People should cut their coat according to their cloth. Bring your children from abroad and put them in a school here that you can afford.

Do not borrow to feed family and pay fees. Don’t borrow money for family use. You can borrow for business.

