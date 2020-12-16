Breaking News
Errand Junkie empowers Abuja motorbike riders

Top Nigerian riders company, Errand Junkie, has announced an empowerment program of a hire purchase opportunity for  Nigerian motorbike riders willing to work for them.

After a successful purchase of some brand new bikes, the company is calling for  interview from interested Nigerians who are willing to be empowered.

Errand Junkie is a 24 hour on-demand dispatch company. The brand’s mission is to be the industry’s most trusted customer oriented errand service provider.

The company is calling on interested people to call the company or visit their office for further enquiry while stating that there are terms and conditions attached to the undertaking.

