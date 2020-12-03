EndSARS: Panel recovers petitioner’s land documents seized by Police

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

The Independent Investigative Panel on allegations of human rights violations by the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, sitting in Abuja, on Thursday, gave judgment in favour of a complainant, Mr. Gabriel Ofoma, whose land document was seized by Police.

The 11-man panel headed by a retired Justice of the Supreme Court, Suleiman Galadima, retrieved the certificate of occupancy of the land which was confiscated by officers of the CP Monitoring Unit of the Nigerian Police Force and handed it over to the complainant.

Meanwhile, after the land document was officially handed over to the complainant, Justice Galadima, commended Police for complying with the order of the panel.

He stressed that the hand over signified an end to the case.

“There is an end to every litigation, and the matter has been put to an end”, Justice Galadima added.

He said it was important to encourage peaceful settlement in all matters, even as he expressed hope that the Police would continue to respect the decisions of the investigative panel.

The elated complainant said he had nothing further against the police.

According to Mr. Ofoma, his prayers before the panel was for the land title document to be produced and handed over to him, which the panel succeeded in doing.

He thanked the panel for expeditiously settling the dispute between him and Police.

On his part, counsel to the police, DCP James Idachaba, said the police would continue to assist the panel to meet the ends of justice.

