Encomium trails Dame Judith Amaechi @ 50

Victoria Ogunrinde

The Founder, Israel Ibeleme Foundation, Mr Israel Ibeleme, has showered praises on the former first lady of Rivers State and wife of the Minister of Transportation her Excellency Dame Judith Amaechi as she attains a Golden Jubilee.

Mr Ibeleme in a congratulatory message lauded the philanthropist nature and high sense of business acumen that Mrs Amaechi possesses.

“Her Excellency Dame Judith Amaechi, I will say to the whole world that she is one of the amazing women that everyone in Nigerian will like to come in contact with.

“She is a product of peace, a prayer warrior, a strong businesswoman, with a strong business idea.

“Narrating his experience and relationship with Mrs Amaechi, Dr Israel said “It was at Eneka during the commissioning of Empowerment Support Initiative (ESI) that God perfected its miracle, at first in my first day in Government House, Port Harcourt, I was asked to work with her Excellency Dame Judith Amaechi as Governor’s wife so I became her official photographer and first official photographer.

“And one day, things changed, there was an exchange, I was asked to work with the Governor of Rivers State then His Excellency Rt Hon Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi, so when I walked to Her Excellency Dame Judith Amaechi and told her that things have changed, that I have been asked to work with Oga…”

Explaining the golden-hearted nature of the former first lady, Dr Israel said Mrs Ameachi will always want to advocate, work and raise the poor.

“She will keep saying if I have more opportunity, I would like to build a New City to the poor and provide education, she is someone who has the heart to give.

“I could recall during the 7th Assembly, she called all of the wives of the then House of Assembly members, all of them were present in her inner room and she started questioning each of them one after the other, what have you done now that your husband is in the House of Assembly?

“What are you using the opportunity to do? What have you done for your people? She said to them, now you have an opportunity, can’t you utilise and invest in the life of people, not just people only that are around you but those in the community and constituency on behalf of your husband. That is the kind of person her Excellency Dame Judith Amaechi is,” Israel said.

Similarly, he described her as product of peace, a prayer warrior, a strong business woman with strong business ideas, and also an epitome of hope through the Empowerment Support Initiative.

“Her doors and kitchen are open for everyone including visitors; I have never seen someone like her in my life that is selfless like that. You can never see her have issue with people publicly or shout or abuse people with her position.

She is very humble and honest, I have worked with her, I have lived with her that is the kind of person I see, she is a good product for Nigeria and trusts me, on her 50th Birthday, this year a lot will happen.”

He thereby appealed to all and sundry for prayers and support for the celebrant even as she coasts gallantly to attaining 50 years of age.

“I want to appeal to Nigerians to stand by her, I want Nigerians to pray for her, to wish her more health, more protection, more kindness, I appeal for everyone to pray for Rt Hon Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi’s family because they deserve it, and trust me you won’t regret it,” Isreal added.

Vanguard News Nigeria

